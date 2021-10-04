Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Women, kids participate in large numbers at Sukhna Lake cycle rally

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit flagged off a cycle rally organised by Chandigarh Smart City Limited as part of the 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav from Sukhna Lake to Shanti Kunj on Sunday.

The rally started off at Sukhna Lake and the total route was 7.5-km long. The highlight of the event was that almost 50% of participants were women and enthusiastic participation by Junior Bicycling Champions.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that cycling is the best way to get in shape, enjoy the outdoors and have fun while doing it. He said that by riding the cycle for 30 minutes every day, a person would build lean muscle, boost metabolism and dramatically decrease chances of acquiring heart disease.

Another objective of the event was to make the participants aware about the benefits of bicycling and also to empower citizens from all walks of life to adopt bicycling in their daily routine and leave their worry of parking vehicles aside.

The rally ended at Shanti Kunj, Sector 16, where the Junior Bicycle Champions were felicitated along with women participants.