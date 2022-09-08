Azad’s political outfit may upset plans of Altaf Bukhari, Sajjad Lone

Srinagar: With Ghulam Nabi Azad almost set to form a new political outfit in Jammu and Kashmir, parties like the Apni Party and the People’s Conference led by Altaf Bukhari and Sajjad Lone might find it hard to keep their flocks together. Since its formation after the abrogation of Article 370, Apni Party had managed to attract various political leaders of varied stature to its folds. Likewise, the People’s Conference, which had a significant presence in north Kashmir had expanded significantly in the southern parts of the state in the last few years. But Azad’s announcement was now forcing the leaders in the state and in these two outfits to rethink their choices.

Seeing Azad’s prospects rise after his maiden rally in Jammu, many leaders in these two parties are now contemplating changing sides and joining the former J&K chief minister. Before Azad’s rally in Jammu, some of the Congress leaders were in touch with Bukhari but joined the veteran leader once he laid his plans bare.

Azad is now touring the state and meeting delegations and leaders from different areas of the UT.

A former legislator from north Kashmir, Shoiab Lone, who left Congress to join the Apni Party, changed his mind and joined Azad instead after he announced his plans to form a new political party. Shoiab Lone also attended the rally in Jammu and could be the candidate of Azad’s party from the Baramulla constituency.

“Yes, I have resigned from the Apni Party and joined Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is a visionary leader and had a successful tenure as chief minister,” Lone said.

There are many others like him waiting in the wings. As per reports, a group of Apni party leaders from Jammu have already jumped ship and joined Azad. However, the Apni Party termed it a rumour to weaken the party.

A senior Apni party leader asserted that nobody will leave the party. “Our party was becoming stronger day by day. Azad’s party will be of no threat to us. Yes, some leaders who were planning to join us will not be part of our party now.”

Azad, who is touring Kashmir, is likely to meet many leaders, who are in different political parties but have a personal rapport with the former chief minister.

Some of the close associates of Azad, post abrogation of Article 370, had joined the Apni party and People’s Conference with the hope that both the parties have the potential to form the next government whenever elections are held in the UT. “In coming days, many more leaders, especially from the valley are likely to join Azad, and there could be a few surprises too. Many people are already in touch with Azad as they know how successful was his tenure as the chief minister of the state,” said Salman Nazami, one of the close associates of Azad.

Spokesman of the People’s Conference, Adnan Ashraf said that not a single leader or worker from his party will join Azad. “All those people who are part of PC are dedicated, workers and leaders. They will never leave the party,” Ashraf claimed.

Since Azad announced the formation of a political party, Apni Party leadership has started directly targeting the former J&K chief minister for his alleged role in the revocation of Article 370.