Back due to God’s blessings, people’s wishes, says Himachal CM Sukhu as returns home from hospital

Returning home after spending over two weeks at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, after he was diagnosed with a stomach infection, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said he is grateful for people’s wishes and is looking forward to get back to work.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu interacts with the media after landing at the Annadale helipad in Shimla on Saturday afternoon. (HT Photo)

“It is due to the blessings of the Almighty and people’s affection that I could come back better,” he said while interacting with mediapersons at the Annadale helipad, where he landed on Saturday noon.

He also thanked his cabinet colleagues for holding the fort in his absence. “Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri and my other cabinet colleagues Harshwardhan Chauhan, Dhani Ram Shandil, Rohit Thakur and others worked diligently and did not let people feel my absence,” the Himachal CM said.

On a query regarding his health, Sukhu said, “Doctors have advised me to take rest for three months. They have asked me not to take too much work pressure and also change my food habits. They advised me to take rest between work.” The CM said he will continue to meet the people of his state and will also preside over the cabinet meeting scheduled for November.

Sukhu, however, said he won’t be participating in the campaigning for the five poll-bound states. “People of the country are well aware. They know who thinks about the common man and takes care of them,” he said.

He also extended Diwali greetings to the people of the state.

Sukhu reacted strongly when asked about complaint lodged by a Palampur-based businessman against Himachal director general of police Sanjay Kundu. “If the court has taken cognisance, the facts of the matter have to be verified. Tomorrow people will start filing complaints against ministers who cannot act until going into the veracity of actual case,” said the CM.

The Himachal CM had been hospitalised at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, on October 26 and diagnosed with a stomach infection . He had then flown to Delhi for a second opinion on October 27. IGMC administration had deputed a six-member team of doctors to monitor the CM’s health.After he was discharged from AIIMS, the CM was to initially fly back to Shimla on Friday but bad weather spoiled his plans. Members of the cabinet, including deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, health minister Dhani Ram Shandil, chief parliamentary secretary Sanjay Awasthi, besides other officials and Congress workers were present at the Annadale helipad as he returned on Saturday,

