Back to back weather systems to bring snow, rains in J&K: MeT

The J&K meteorological centre in Srinagar has predicted a series of wet weather systems from Friday onwards with moderate snowfall and rains expected intermittently for next 10 days. The MeT stated that a moderate western disturbance will hit the region on Monday with light rain and snow at scattered to fairly widespread places. (File)

The MeT said that the valley will be hit by a weak western disturbance - moisture laden winds from Mediterranean - on Friday.

A MeT official said that the weather will be cloudy from Thursday evening. “On Friday, the weather will be generally cloudy with light rain and snow at scattered places,” the official said. Saturday and Sunday will again be partly to generally cloudy with light snow at isolated higher reaches.

“Few higher reaches of north & central Kashmir may receive moderate snowfall,” the official said.

The MeT said that light to moderate rain and snow was expected at most places from January 21 to 24. “Possibility of moderate to heavy rain and snow over a few districts of Chenab valley, Udampur and Reasi and South Kashmir during January 23 and 24,” he said.

January 25 and 26 will witness a lesser intensity of light rain and snow at isolated to scattered places.

“Travellers are advised to plan accordingly in view of wet spell during January 23 and 24 and follow traffic/admin advisory,” the official said.

Meanwhile, moderate to dense fog will continue over plains of Jammu division during next two days.

Kashmir valley is passing through its harshest 40-day winter period called Chilla-i-Kalan which started on December 20.Though the period experiences most of the winter’s snowfall, this year has been largely dry with light to moderate snowfall intermittently in the mountains only.

Plains like Srinagar and other district headquarters of the valley have not yet received any major snowfall with mostly dry and sunny weather during the day.

Rain, snowfall likely in Himachal from January 16 to 21

Dharamshala The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted rain and snowfall in parts of Himachal from January 16 to 21, with fresh western disturbance expected to affect the western Himalayan region.

MeT department officials said that light to moderate rain or snowfall is likely at isolated places over mid hills and high hills areas from January 16 to 18 and later on January 21, while light to moderate rain or snowfall is expected at a few places over the state from January 19 to 20. Meanwhile, the weather office also said that another fresh Western disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from January 19.

Notably, Himachal has recorded a rainfall deficit of 92% during January so far with Kinnaur and Kullu districts registering a 100% deficit. Seven districts have recorded a rainfall deficit of more than 90% in January so far. The hill state received the sixth lowest rainfall in December since 1901 with 99% rainfall deficit recorded in the month.

Mercury to drop in coming days

According to IMD, no significant change is expected in the minimum temperatures and maximum temperature during next 24 hours, thereafter, the minimum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by about 2-4 degrees during subsequent next 2-3 days and maximum temperatures are also expected to fall gradually by 2-5 degrees over many parts of the state during subsequent next 3-4 days.

Mainly dry weather was observed over the state during the past 24 hours with no significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures.

A severe cold wave was observed in Berthin, Mandi and Hamirpur, while a cold wave was observed in Kangra, Bilaspur and Una. Very dense fog was observed in Bilaspur, moderate fog was observed in Paonta Sahib and shallow fog was observed in Una.

With inputs from HTC Dharamshala