Badal, Dhindsa families stalled work at Sangrur medical college: Bhagwant Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday slammed the Badal and Dhindsa families for ‘joining hands’ to stall work on Sangrur medical college for their ‘vested political interests’.

Interacting with mediapersons in Sangrur, the chief minister said, “The ugly face of both these families has been exposed which shows that they don’t want the common man to get the benefits of this upcoming medical college due to which they had conspired to stall work on this prestigious project.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the state government had decided to construct state-of-the-art medical college in the memory of Sant Baba Attar Singh near Sangrur for which ₹407 crore was earmarked. Mann said majority of the fund has already been issued by the state government for starting work on the project.

The chief minister said that the college was to commence its first academic session from March this year, which would have facilitated the people of entire Malwa region with the best medical facilities.

“The youth from the region would have got the access to higher medical education and the project would have offered a lot of direct and indirect employment opportunities, besides giving a major push to the overall development of entire Malwa belt,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Vary of this fact, the Badal and Dhindsa families have set aside all their political differences just to stall this ambitious project. Both these affluent families have made concerted efforts to ensure that this project should not kick off by creating legal troubles,” Mann claimed.

He alleged that the Badals have even misused the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to get this project stalled so that the common people should continue to suffer.

The chief minister said that it was unfortunate that the SGPC was acting like a puppet in the hands of the Badal family and was being used by them “for fulfilling their nefarious political designs”. “Badals or Dhindsas can do whatever they want, but this project will start at any cost,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mann had laid the foundation stone of the college in August. However, after a controversy over the ownership of the land, no work has been carried out on it.

Last month, a delegation of SGPC members and SAD leaders had submitted a memorandum to the Sangrur deputy commissioner, offering help to the government in the construction of the medical college at Mastuana Sahib.

Former SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal had last month said that wrong information was being spread and the apex religious body of the Sikhs had never opposed construction of the medical college.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON