Bag of senior resident doctor stolen from PGI, Chandigarh

Chandigarh News

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 15, 2023 08:06 AM IST

Sector 11 police on Friday booked an unidentified person for stealing a bag of a woman resident doctor from PGI, Chandigarh.

The accused have been booked under Section 380 of IPC. (iStock)

Victim Dr Devangana Bora of Sector-38 D, works as a senior resident in the department of Radiotherapy, Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh.

In her complaint, she told police that on Friday, after reaching the Nehru Hospital Extension (NHE) radiotherapy ward at around 7.45 am she kept her bag in the doctor duty room.

“At 9.30 am, I noticed my bag was missing which contained my car key, macbook, laptop charger, ATM card, PGIMER I-Card, driving licence, a gold chain, diamond ring, gold lockets, pen drive, I- phone charger and 4,500 cash”, the complainant said.

The accused have been booked under Section 380 (burglary) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 11 police station.

