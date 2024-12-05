Bains meets Gadkari, seeks 4-laning of road from Kiratpur Sahib to Nangal-Una border

Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains met Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday to seek the four-laning of the road connecting Kiratpur Sahib to the Nangal-Una border. Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains met Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday to seek the four-laning of the road connecting Kiratpur Sahib to the Nangal-Una border. (Sourced)

Bains highlighted the historical and geographical significance of Anandpur Sahib and discussed the road infrastructure needs of the region. He stressed the critical necessity of four-laning the roads connecting significant religious places such as Kiratpur Sahib, Anandpur Sahib and Naina Devi to facilitate smoother pilgrim movement. The detailed project reports (DPRs) for these road projects have already been prepared, he pointed out.

He further explained that pilgrims from Malwa, Doaba and Majha regions extensively use the Banga-Sri Anandpur Sahib route, which is currently a link road prone to frequent accidents, according to an official release here.

He requested upgrading this route to a national highway with four-lane connectivity. Bains proposed constructing a new 50-km greenfield expressway from Anandpur Sahib to Chamkaur Sahib to further connect Himachal Pradesh with the industrial city of Ludhiana in Punjab.

“If this 50km-long expressway is constructed, it will connect the Ropar-Ludhiana Highway and the Kiratpur-Manali Highway,” he mentioned, suggesting naming this road “Guru Gobind Singh Expressway”.

Gadkari expressed his approval and assured him that work on these projects will be started soon, according to the press release. He also instructed officials to expedite work on the Kiratpur-Nangal road.