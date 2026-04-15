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Baisakhi event: Ayali shares stage with Waris Punjab De leaders

Rebel Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislator Manpreet Singh Ayali on Tuesday shared the stage with leaders of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De at a political gathering held during the Baisakhi mela in Talwandi Sabo, signaling evolving dynamics within Punjab’s political landscape

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 07:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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BATHINDA: Rebel Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislator Manpreet Singh Ayali on Tuesday shared the stage with leaders of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De at a political gathering held during the Baisakhi mela in Talwandi Sabo, signaling evolving dynamics within Punjab’s political landscape.

Rebel Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislator Manpreet Singh Ayali on Tuesday shared the stage with leaders of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De at a political gathering held during the Baisakhi mela in Talwandi Sabo, signaling evolving dynamics within Punjab’s political landscape.

Ayali, the Dakha MLA and a founding member of the SAD breakaway faction Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), attended the conference alongside key Waris Punjab De leaders, including independent Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa.

Sharing photos from the event on social media, Ayali said he was encouraged by the enthusiasm of the “sangat” associated with the organisation. Addressing the gathering, he urged Sikh leadership to unite in the larger interest of the community.

Speaking at the event, Khalsa flayed the government over the continued detention of a key Waris Punjab De leader and Khadoor MP, Amritpal Singh, who is presently lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam under the National Security Act.

Ayali had earlier participated in a similar event during the Maghi Mela in Muktsar earlier this year, indicating his continued engagement with emerging Sikh political groups.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Baisakhi event: Ayali shares stage with Waris Punjab De leaders
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Baisakhi event: Ayali shares stage with Waris Punjab De leaders
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