Balbir Sidhu condemns Punjab govt’s plan to relocate Mohali Medical College

Former Punjab health minister and former Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu said the adjoining drain could be covered, so there was no need to shift the Medical College. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 01:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Former Punjab health minister and former Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu has condemned the AAP-led state government’s plan to relocate the Medical College in Phase 6.

Sidhu said he had brought the Medical College in Mohali through his untiring efforts and classes had also started.

“AAP’s proposal to transfer the college from here is a big betrayal of the people of Mohali and the Congress will strongly oppose any such attempt. We will approach the high court and also hold protests,” he said.

Recently, Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla had sent a proposal to the chief minister to relocate the Medical College, as it was coming up next to a drain, which was a not a suitable location.

Sidhu said the main hindrance for setting up the college was unavailability of land, yet he did his best to provide the required land. He said the adjoining drain could be covered, so there was no need to shift the college from here. He said instead of expediting the construction of the college, the health minister was talking of shifting it, which could not be tolerated.

