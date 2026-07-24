Baltana: Man left with fractures in both legs after dispute over parking

A dispute over parking outside a cluster of hotels in Baltana allegedly escalated into a violent attack in which a 39-year-old man suffered fractures in both legs. Police said the FIR was registered eleven days after the incident because the complainant was undergoing treatment. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the complainant, Jitender, 39, a resident of Panchkula, the incident took place around 11.50 pm on July 12 outside Hotel Shine Inn, Hotel KC, Hotel 2, and a liquor shop office in Baltana.

He said he had reached the spot with his friends Arun, Sandeep, Kuldeep and Manish in a Thar SUV. While they were standing near the hotels, an argument broke out with a man over parking.

The complainant alleged that the man called 10 to 11 people from inside the hotels. Armed with sticks, lathis and iron rods, the group allegedly attacked him and his friends.

Jitender told police that the assailants repeatedly struck his legs with iron rods and also assaulted him on his arms, back and other parts of the body. He alleged that the attackers threatened to kill them before fleeing the spot with their weapons.

His friends took him to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where he underwent treatment. Police said he had suffered fractures in both legs.

Police said the FIR was registered eleven days after the incident because the complainant was undergoing treatment. The accused have not been identified so far.

The case was registered at Zirakpur police station on July 21 under Sections 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 191(3) (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 190 (offence committed by members of an unlawful assembly) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation).