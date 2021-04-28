Bambiha gang shooter held in Moga for killing Lawrence Bishnoi aide

The Moga police on Tuesday arrested a Bambiha gang shooter who allegedly gunned down gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide Gurlal Brar outside a night club in Chandigarh in October last year.

Brar was state president of the Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU).

The arrested accused was identified as Beant Singh, a resident of Maadimustafa village in Baghapurana sub-division of Moga district. He is also wanted in other criminal cases, including that of ransom and dacoity, registered at various police stations across Punjab, said Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmanbir Singh Gill.

Beant was arrested along with his accomplice Sunil Kumar, alias Baba of Moga, who is also facing 12 criminal cases. Five pistols, ammunition and drug powder were recovered from their possession.

The SSP said in retaliation to Gurlal Brar’s murder, the Bishnoi group had killed Ranjeet Rana near Muktsar and Youth Congress district chief Gurlal Pehalwan in Faridkot.

During preliminary interrogation Beant revealed that he along with his two accomplices killed Gurlal Brar to avenge the murder of Lavi Deora (a member of Bambiha group), who was killed by the Bishnoi gang at a fair in Kotkapura in 2017, the SSP said.

“Beant has also revealed that the sarpanch of his native village, with whom he had an old rivalry, was his next target,” SSP Gill claimed.

A case under section 25 of the Arms Act and section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the two accused.