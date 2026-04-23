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Ban Lawrence of Punjab web series: Police to I&B ministry

Punjab Congress chief writes to PM Modi seeking to block the April 27 release of the ZEE5 documentary, warning that glorifying jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatens public order.

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 03:56 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Punjab Police have formally petitioned the ministry of information and broadcasting to block the documentary series, Lawrence of Punjab, scheduled for an April 27 premiere on ZEE5.

The documentary series, Lawrence of Punjab, is scheduled for an April 27 premiere on OTT platform ZEE5.

In an official communication, special director general of police (cyber crime) V Neeraja invoked Section 69A(1) of the Information Technology Act, urging the ministry to halt the stream and remove the trailer globally.

Though the ministry has yet to issue a formal response to the request, police officials argue that the series, which explores the life of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, risks romanticising organised crime and normalising violence through dramatised portrayals of high-profile incidents, such as the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022.

The police warned that the audio-visual nature of OTT content has a pervasive reach that could influence impressionable youth, derail ongoing trials, and disturb public order in the state.

Seeking a ban, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the series as a “slap” for all Punjabis. Warring, who also recently filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Punjab and Haryana high court, argued that identifying the state’s heritage with a criminal figure is an “insult to Punjab, Punjabi, and Punjabiyat.”

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ban Lawrence of Punjab web series: Police to I&B ministry
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ban Lawrence of Punjab web series: Police to I&B ministry
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