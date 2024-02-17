Bandh call evokes partial response in Haryana

Rohtak/Karnal Bharat Bandh evoked mixed response in Haryana’s hinterland. BSF Paramilitary forces jawans deployed at Rohtak bus depot on Friday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

While government offices, shops and business establishment remained open, bus services were hit in Rohtak, Hisar, Bhiwani, Jind and other parts of the state.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The protesting farmers laid siege to toll plazas at Rohtak, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri and other parts of the state from noon to 3 pm and forced authorities to let go the commuters without charging fee.

BKU (Charuni) Rohtak district president Raju Makrauli said that they made toll plazas free for commuters for three hours.

In Dadri, farmers and khap leaders sat on dharna at Barwas and Morwala toll plazas.

Shops in villages and towns remained shut at a few places, whereas business establishments remained open throughout the day in cities.

The non-teaching association employees at Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University and roadways employees suspended their work to support the bandh.

Markets and other commercial establishments remained open in Karnal.

Despite a protest by a few roadways union workers at Karnal, buses services remained unaffected in Karnal and Ambala.

However, in the rural areas, farmers and labourers boycott the work in farms under the banner of BKU (Tikait).