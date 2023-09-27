Bank guard’s killing: SIA conducts raids at 7 places in south Kashmir

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at seven places in south Kashmir’s three districts in connection with the murder of Kashmiri pandit Sanjay Sharma who was killed by militants in February outside his house on Pulwama.

A security personnel stands guard during Jammu and Kashmir SIA's raids as part of its investigations in a terror case, in Anantnag district on Wednesday. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharma was working as an ATM guard in J&K Bank and had never migrated from his native place. “Today, the SIA, Kashmir, conducted fresh searches in Case FIR No 14/2023 of Police Station Litter Pulwama. The case pertains to the cold-blooded murder of bank ATM guard Sanjay Sharma,” a police spokesman said, adding that today’s pre-dawn operation marks the fourth round of searches conducted by SIA ever since it took over the investigation of the case from Pulwama Police.

“The searches were conducted by seven special teams in compliance to the warrant issued by the special designated court. Some vital evidence in the shape of mobile devices and incriminating documents have been seized,” he said.

The police spokesman said that today’s operation extended to the districts of Anantnag (three locations), Shopian (three locations) and Pulwama (one location).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The State Investigation Agency has reiterated that the case will be submitted for judicial determination soon. The SIA has also reiterated its commitment to uphold the rule of law and effecting harshest punishment to all those involved in the gruesome murder of Sanjay Sharma,” the spokesman said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!