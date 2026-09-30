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Bank told to pay 45,000 to UT couple over fraudulent transactions

The complainants said they immediately informed the bank, submitted the required documents and reported the fraud to the cybercrime cell on the same day

Published on: Sep 30, 2026, 08:07:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The state consumer disputes redressal commission directed Canara Bank to refund 45,000 along with 9% annual interest, to a city based couple over fraudulent transactions from their account, while enhancing the compensation payable to them from 7,000 to 35,000.

The complainants said they immediately informed the bank, submitted the required documents and reported the fraud to the cybercrime cell on the same day. (HT File)
The complainants said they immediately informed the bank, submitted the required documents and reported the fraud to the cybercrime cell on the same day. (HT File)

The order came on an appeal filed by Sumit Chhabra and his wife, Payal Chhabra, seeking enhanced compensation against the district consumer disputes redressal commission-1’s February 2, 2026, order.

According to the complaint, the couple had been maintaining a joint savings account with the bank for over 10 years. On October 25, 2023, two fraudulent transactions of 24,998 and 19,999, totalling around 45,000, were debited from their account.

The complainants said they immediately informed the bank, submitted the required documents and reported the fraud to the cybercrime cell on the same day.

Despite repeated representations and a complaint to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the amount was not refunded. The bank reportedly informed them that their claim had been rejected by the beneficiary bank.

They had initially approached the district commission, which directed the bank’s Sector 34 branch to refund 44,997 with 9% annual interest from the date of debit and pay 7,000 as consolidated compensation for mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses.

Dissatisfied with the relief, the couple approached the state commission, seeking enhanced compensation.

Modifying the district commission’s order, the state commission increased the compensation to 35,000. The amount covers mental agony, physical harassment, deficiency in service, unfair trade practice and litigation expenses.

The bank was also directed to refund the disputed amount with interest at 9% per annum from the date of debit.

 
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Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Bank told to pay ₹45,000 to UT couple over fraudulent transactions
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