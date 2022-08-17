Banned kite string claims 6-year-old’s life in Ludhiana

Banned plastic kite string claimed the life of a six-year-old boy who was travelling with his family on a scooter after slitting his throat.

The victim has been identified as Daksh Giri of Ishar Nagar. An FIR was registered against unidentified accused for causing death due to negligence.

The victim’s father, Dhruv Giri, said he and his family were on their way to Dugri on their scooter. His wife was riding pillion with their younger son, while Daksh was standing in the front. When they reached Gill Canal bridge, a plastic kite string his son’s neck got entangled in the string, which slit his throat.

They rushed to the hospital, but the six-year-old succumbed to the injury.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, station head officer at the Sadar police station said a case under section 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified accused. The police are trying to trace the accused.

The victim was a kindergarten student.

The commissioner of police had already banned the storage and sale of plastic kite string, dangerous for humans as well as animals, under Section 144 of the CrPC,

Earlier, in January 2021, Jasvir Singh, 28, of Gobindpura village, had died after his throat was slit by a plastic kite string. The victim was riding a motorcycle with a cousin when the mishap took place.