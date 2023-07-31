Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Baramulla: Bank account of drug smugglers frozen

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jul 31, 2023 11:10 PM IST

Bank account of a drug smuggler, Masood Ahmad Bhatti of Madiyan Kamalkote, was frozen and 16.33 lakh was seized in Baramulla on Monday.

"The said cash was linked to case FIR No. 22/2023 u/s 8/21, 27 NDPS Act of Uri police station," said the police in a statement.

The police further said cash to the tune of 14.76 lakh was recovered from the said drug smuggler when the NDPS case was registered against him and 1.56 lakh in his bank accounts was frozen after receiving orders from competent authorities.

Meanwhile, the police also froze four bank accounts of two notorious drug peddlers in Bandipora.

