    Baramulla court declares Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin proclaimed offender

    Updated on: Oct 17, 2025 2:18 PM IST
    By Press Trust of India
    A court in Baramulla district has declared Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen chief Mohammad Yousuf Shah, alias Syed Salahuddin, as a proclaimed offender in a 2012 case. (File photo)
    A Baramulla court has declared Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin a proclaimed offender in a 2012 case, citing national security and intimidation laws.

    A court in Baramulla district has declared Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen chief Mohammad Yousuf Shah, alias Syed Salahuddin, as a proclaimed offender in a 2012 case, police have said.

    The court of the chief judicial magistrate, Sopore, declared 79-year-old Salahuddin a proclaimed offender under Section 153-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (criminal intimidation).

    “The war against terror continues: J&K Police secure proclamation orders against the proscribed self-styled commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Md Yousuf Shah, alias Syed Salahuddin, who has been provided sanctuary by Pakistan, in FIR 67/2012 of PS Dangiwacha,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police posted on X.

    In July this year, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Srinagar declared him a proclaimed offender under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

    The court in Srinagar had issued a proclamation requiring the appearance of Salahuddin, a resident of Soibugh in Budgam, in connection with serious charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Ranbir Penal Code.

