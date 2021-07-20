Bargari sacrilege: 2 dera followers move bail pleas

Faridkot

Two followers of the Sirsa-based dera Sacha Sauda, Shakti Singh and Sukhjinder Singh, who were arrested for the 2015 Bargari sacrilege, on Monday filed applications in a court seeking bail.

The court of judicial magistrate Tarjini issued a notice to the state and adjourned the matter to Tuesday.

The SIT led by inspector general of police (IGP), border range, Surinder Pal Singh Parmar on May 16 arrested Sukhjinder Singh, alias Sunny, Nishan Singh, Ranjit Singh, alias Bhola, and Pardeep Kumar, all resident of Kotkapura, Shakti Singh of Daggu Romana village and Baljit Singh of Sikhanwala village.

On July 9, SIT filled a chargesheet against the six accused. The SIT probe has found that the accused had scattered torn pages of a “bir” (copy of Guru Granth Sahib), which was stolen from the Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara on October 12, 2015, at Bargari.

On June 21, the court had dismissed the bail plea of two other accused dera followers, Nishan and Pardeep, in the Bargari sacrilege case.