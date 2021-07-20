Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bargari sacrilege: 2 dera followers move bail pleas
chandigarh news

Bargari sacrilege: 2 dera followers move bail pleas

Faridkot Two followers of the Sirsa-based dera Sacha Sauda, Shakti Singh and Sukhjinder Singh, who were arrested for the 2015 Bargari sacrilege, on Monday filed applications in a court seeking bail
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 12:26 AM IST
Bargari sacrilege: 2 dera followers move bail pleas

Faridkot

Two followers of the Sirsa-based dera Sacha Sauda, Shakti Singh and Sukhjinder Singh, who were arrested for the 2015 Bargari sacrilege, on Monday filed applications in a court seeking bail.

The court of judicial magistrate Tarjini issued a notice to the state and adjourned the matter to Tuesday.

The SIT led by inspector general of police (IGP), border range, Surinder Pal Singh Parmar on May 16 arrested Sukhjinder Singh, alias Sunny, Nishan Singh, Ranjit Singh, alias Bhola, and Pardeep Kumar, all resident of Kotkapura, Shakti Singh of Daggu Romana village and Baljit Singh of Sikhanwala village.

On July 9, SIT filled a chargesheet against the six accused. The SIT probe has found that the accused had scattered torn pages of a “bir” (copy of Guru Granth Sahib), which was stolen from the Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara on October 12, 2015, at Bargari.

On June 21, the court had dismissed the bail plea of two other accused dera followers, Nishan and Pardeep, in the Bargari sacrilege case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP