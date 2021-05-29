Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bargari sacrilege: Police remand of 2 dera men extended

A Faridkot court on Friday extended the police custody of two dera followers ---- Shakti Singh and Ranjit Singh --- for pasting derogatory posters near a gurdwara at Bargari village in 2015
By HT Correspondent
MAY 29, 2021
Bargari sacrilege: Police remand of 2 dera men extended

A Faridkot court on Friday extended the police custody of two dera followers ---- Shakti Singh and Ranjit Singh --- for pasting derogatory posters near a gurdwara at Bargari village in 2015.

After arrest in Bargari sacrilege, the SIT had arrested them in another sacrilege case, in which two derogatory posters were pasted near the Bargari gurdwara on the intervening night of September 24-25, 2015. They were presented before the court of CJM Sanjeev Kundi, who sent them in one-day police custody.

6 dera followers file bail pleas

Six followers of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda, who were arrested for Bargari sacrilege, filed a joint application in a court seeking bail.

The SIT led by inspector general of police (IGP), border range, Surinder Pal Singh Parmar, had arrested Sukhjinder Singh, alias Sunny, Nishan Singh, Ranjit Singh, alias Bhola, and Pardeep Kumar, all resident of Kotkapura, Shakti Singh of Daggu Romana village and Baljit Singh of Sikhanwala village in a case registered in connection with a sacrilege incident at Bargari village in Faridkot district in 2015.

The SIT probe has found that the accused had scattered the torn pages of a “bir” (copy of Guru Granth Sahib), which was stolen from the Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara on October 12, 2015, at Bargari.

The court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Sanjeev Kundi has sought report from jail superintendent regarding number of cases pending against accused and matter was adjourned to May 29.

