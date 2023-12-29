Barwala mishap: Two hurt as ambulance crashes into army truck

Two persons sustained injuries after an ambulance collided with an army truck near Alipur in Barwala, Panchkula, on Thursday morning owing to poor visibility. When the ambulance reached Alipur, an army truck driving ahead of the ambulance suddenly hit the brakes, leading to a collision between the two vehicles (Sant Arora/HT)

As per the police, around 9.30 am, an ambulance of the health department from civil hospital Sector 6, Panchkula, was on its way to Barwala. The ambulance was driven by Ashwani, 40, and two lab attendants -- Tapinder, 25, and Prince, 20, were sitting inside. As per the police, the ambulance was going for a ‘nirogi’ camp in Barwala.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

When the ambulance reached Alipur, an army truck driving ahead of the ambulance suddenly hit the brakes, leading to a collision between the two vehicles.

Ashwani suffered multiple injuries in his limbs while Tapinder was injured in the knee. Prince suffered minor injuries but was kept under observation.

The injured had initially been taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, from where Ashwani was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

The ambulance was damaged. No case has been registered so far.