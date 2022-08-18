Basketball player suffers multiple fractures after she resists rape bid in Moga
Five days since three youngsters allegedly tried to rape an 18-year-old basketball player and pushed her off the roof of an indoor stadium in Punjab’s Moga district, leaving her injured with multiple fractures, police are yet to make any arrest or headway.
The player is undergoing treatment for the fractures in both her legs and the jaw at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana. According to hospital sources, her condition is stable after she underwent jaw surgery.
The incident took place on August 12, and all three accused have been on the run since.
Moga senior superintendent of police Gulneet Khurana said on Thursday that raids are being made to arrest the accused.
In his complaint, the victim’s father said that the basketball player had gone to the stadium in Moga for practice when one of the accused, Jatin Kanda, allegedly tried to rape her. When she resisted and tried to flee, he allegedly pushed her off the roof from a height of about 25 feet, which resulted in her suffering multiple injuries.
A case was registered under several sections, including 307 (attempt to murder) and 376 (rape), of the Indian Penal Code against Kanda and his two accomplices.
Taste of life: The diet of Poona jail inmates during British rule
From the early 1920s, daily meals and rations provided to the convicts in Yerawada jail became a topic of discussion in Marathi newspapers when freedom fighters started protesting about the quality of food. The records of the prison department are so meagre on the subject of diet that not much information can be gathered from them. The prisoners were to be provided with firewood if they wished to cook for themselves.
Robbers loot ₹35 lakh from bank in Jamshedpur, tell customers they’re from CBI
A group of four armed robbers held the bank staff and customers hostage on gun point and decamped with around ₹30 lakh from the Mango branch of Bank of India in Jamshedpur on Thursday, officials said. The customers said the robbers, who were wearing masks, seized their mobile phones saying they were from the (Central Bureau of Investigation). Jamshedpur senior superintendent of police Prabhat Kumar said the investigations have begun.
No terror angle, says Fadnavis on boat with 3 AK-series rifles near Raigarh beach
An abandoned boat containing three AK-series assault rifles and ten boxes was found along the Raigad coastline on Thursday morning, police said. The boat was spotted at the Harihareshwar beach in Raigad district, nearly 200km from Mumbai, early on Thursday. A police officer said some local residents went to check out the boat that appeared to have drifted to the beach. They found a box containing assault rifles and ammunition and immediately called the police.
Karnataka: Arun Singh meets Yediyurappa, says "party will expand under him"
A day after former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was inducted into the new BJP parliamentary board, state BJP in-charge, Arun Singh met Yediyurappa on Thursday. "I congratulate him on his appointment. He is a senior leader and has been CM four times. BJP would be able to expand throughout southern parts of the country under him," said Arun Singh after meeting him. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was also dropped from the Parliamentary board.
Karnataka govt makes singing national anthem mandatory in all schools
The Karnataka government has issued an order making it mandatory to sing the national anthem at all government and private schools as well as pre-university colleges in the state. The Basavaraj Bommai-led government released a statement to all educational institutions on Wednesday after it reportedly received complaints that the national anthem was being skipped during morning assemblies in some schools. The order also quoted Section 7(2) (g) (I) of Karnataka Education Act, 1983, which said “it is necessary to abide by the Constitution and respect its ideals and institutions, the National Flag and the National Anthem”.
