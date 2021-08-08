Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Basking in Neeraj’s golden glory, Khandra village erupts in joy
chandigarh news

Basking in Neeraj’s golden glory, Khandra village erupts in joy

All the nineteen members of Neeraj’s family, along with hundreds of residents of Panipat’s Khandra village, remained glued to a huge television screen installed outside his residence to watch his golden throw at Tokyo Olympics on Saturday
By Neeraj Mohan, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 01:27 AM IST
People watching javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal-winning performance at his native Khandra village in Panipat district on Saturday.

All the nineteen members of Neeraj’s family, along with hundreds of residents of Panipat’s Khandra village, remained glued to a huge television screen installed outside his residence to watch his golden throw at Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. And the entire village erupted in joy as soon as 23-year-old Arjuna Awardee’s javelin hit the ground covering a distance of 87.58 metres.

The atmosphere instantly turned festive as people started distributing sweets and dancing to the beats of drums. Neeraj’s parents — Satish Chopra and Saroj Bala — were soon drowned in garlands. “I am not getting words to explain the happiness; it’s the fruit of his hard work and dedication,” said his father Satish Kumar. “I remember the day when he started his daily practice at Panipat’s Shivaji Stadium which was 20km away,” he added.

“Not only me but the entire country is happy over the performance of my son. I am proud of my son,” said Neeraj’s mother Saroj.

Neeraj’s uncle Bhim Chopra, who supported him throughout his sporting journey, said, “His friend Jaiveer helped him to focus on Javelin. In 2016, he was very disappointed when he could not qualify for the Rio Olympics after throwing 82.37m, just short of the qualifying 83m. But we did not let him lose hope and he worked harder,” he added.

Neeraj belongs to a family of farmers and they live in a joint family of 19 members.

Neeraj had created history in 2016 by becoming the first Indian athlete to bag the title of world champion by clinching the gold medal at the U-20 World Championships in Poland.

He won a gold medal at the 2016 South Asian Games with a throw of 82.23m and won another gold medal in Asian Athletics Championship in 2017 with a throw of 85.23meters. In the 2018 Commonwealth Games, he won a gold medal with his best effort of 86.47 meters. In 2018, he broke the national record at the Doha Diamond League with a throw of 87.43 meters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Neeraj Chopra wins historic gold medal in men’s javelin throw. Twitter reacts

Mom’s QR code-related text exchange with daughter leaves people in splits

Penguin chicks swim for the first time, people love sweet video

Video of doggo ‘just chilling’ goes viral with nearly seven million views
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP