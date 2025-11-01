Bathinda: 3 SFJ aides held for writing pro-Khalistan slogans

A team of the counter-intelligence wing in Bathinda, in a joint operation with district police, has arrested three operatives of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for writing pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls of schools at Bhisiana and Mananwala villages, said Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav on Friday. The accused in police custody. (HT)

The New York-based SFJ, backed by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, is designated by the Indian government as an unlawful association.

Those arrested have been identified as Navjot Singh alias Jota (24) and Gurpreet Singh (26), both residents of village Kaliaewala in Ferozepur, and Harjinder Singh, a resident of Mananwala in Bathinda.

The police teams have also recovered four mobile phones and a dongle device from their possession.

They have been booked under section 197 (1) (prejudicial to national integrity) and the Punjab Prevention of Defacement Property Ordinance Act at Raman and Nehianwala police stations.

On the intervening night of October 19 and 20 this year, pro-Khalistan slogans were found written on the walls of two schools— including a school at village Mananwala and Kendriya Vidyalaya at village Bhisiana, located near the Indian Air Force station.

DGP Yadav said that the preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused painted inflammatory slogans aimed at inciting public unrest and promoting anti-national sentiments. Evidence indicates they were receiving foreign funding for these unlawful activities, he said.

Bathinda superintendent of police (investigation) Jasmeet Singh Sahiwal said that during questioning, the accused persons revealed that they had written the slogans on the walls following the directions of a foreign-based individual identified as Pawanpreet Singh alias Deep Chahal, who is a close aide of Pannun, in lieu of money.

The assistant inspector general (AIG), CI, Avneet Kaur Sidhu, said that the accused Harjinder revealed that Navjot had introduced him to Pawanpreet, who directed him to write the slogan for which he was paid ₹2,000.