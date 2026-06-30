Bathinda: 4 armed suspects arrested after encounter, two pistols seized

Four members of a criminal network were arrested after a brief exchange of gunfire with police personnel near the Sirhind canal link road on the outskirts of Bathinda city, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday. One of them, Gurvinder Singh of Salabatpura village in Bathinda, sustained a bullet injury in his leg. A 9mm Glock and a .30-bore pistol along with five live cartridges and two bikes have been seized by the anti-gangster task force (AGTF). An injured being taken to the Bathinda civil hospital after the encounter on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar /HT)

The other accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, alias Kala, and Sukhchain Singh, alias Pila, both from Bathinda’s Salabatpura village, and Jashanpreet alias Jassi, a resident of Dullewala village in the district.

The DGP said the preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested men were linked to a criminal network and wanted in a recent criminal case registered at Bhagta Bhaika police station in Bathinda.

AGTF ADGP Promod Ban said the arrested men were on the way to eliminate a member of their rival gang. Sharing operational details, he said a police team, after receiving inputs about their movement, chased the four suspects travelling on two motorcycles. Near Gobindpura village, they opened fire at the police party to evade arrest, triggering retaliation by AGTF personnel in self-defence. Gurvinder sustained a bullet injury to his leg and two bullets struck the police vehicle.

“An FIR will be registered shortly at the cantonment police station in Bathinda,” the ADGP said, adding that the injured was admitted to Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh civil hospital.

The accused have criminal histories, with multiple cases registered against them under charges including attempt to murder, dacoity, the Arms Act and the NDPS Act.