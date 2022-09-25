Bathinda cops want Goldy Brar’s extradition for extortion, murder attempt on bizman

The Bathinda police have started the process to extradite gangster Goldy Brar from Canada after his name cropped up in a case of extortion and attempt-to-murder on a businessman in the district.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) J Elenchezian on Saturday said that during gangster Mandeep Singh Manna’s interrogation, it came to fore that Brar was the mastermind of the crime.

“Our district team is working with the state headquarters to bring back Canada-based Brar. A special investigation team (SIT) arrested two more aides of Brar namely- Jaswinder Singh, Angrez Singh, who were involved in the crime. Today, the court gave three-day police remand of the three accused, including Manna,” said the SSP.

On September 18 around midnight, unidentified persons had opened fire at the residence of businessman Ankit Goyal. No casualties were reported in the incident. In his complaint, Goyal said that he was getting extortion calls from unknown persons who claimed to be the associates of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against unidentified persons for demanding ₹1 crore from Goyal.

Investigation led the police to Manna, who is facing charges of 20 heinous crimes, including murder and extortion.

Manna was brought to Bathinda from Ferozepur district jail on production for interrogation in the crime.

The SSP said a total of eight persons have been identified and named in the case.

“Brar and Manna sent multiple voice messages and made calls using virtual phone applications to intimidate Goyal and demand money. Jaswinder from Bathinda was among 3-4 persons, who fired at Goyal’s residence while Angrez had provided a countrymade pistol. Weapon used in the crime was recovered,” added the SSP.

He said a special team is working with the Ferozepur prison authorities from where Manna was using a mobile phone for hatching a conspiracy.

