Bathinda: Man killed over land dispute, son among 3 booked

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
May 13, 2025 09:32 AM IST

According to the DSP, Sran was attacked by Amninder, along with Tarlok Singh and Hemli Singh from Bhagi Wander village on May 10 at Gurusar Jaga village

Davinder Singh Sran, a farmer leader from Talwandi Sabo, succumbed to his injuries on Monday, two days after allegedly being attacked by his son and others over a farmland dispute.

Davinder Singh Sran, a farmer leader from Talwandi Sabo, succumbed to his injuries on Monday, two days after allegedly being attacked by his son and others over a farmland dispute (Representational image)
Davinder Singh Sran, a farmer leader from Talwandi Sabo, succumbed to his injuries on Monday, two days after allegedly being attacked by his son and others over a farmland dispute (Representational image)

Talwandi Sabo deputy superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajesh Snehi Batta confirmed that Sran had a strained relationship with his son Amninder Singh.

According to the DSP, Sran was attacked by Amninder, along with Tarlok Singh and Hemli Singh from Bhagi Wander village on May 10 at Gurusar Jaga village. Amninder reportedly struck his father on the head with a spade, leaving him critically injured. Sran was rushed to a local hospital but died while undergoing treatment.

A case of murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), based on a complaint filed by Sran’s wife Sukhwinder Kaur, has been registered against Amninder, Tarlok and Hemli. Police said efforts were on to nab the accused.

Davinder Singh Sran, who hailed from Gurusar Jaga village, had contested the 2022 Punjab assembly elections from Talwandi Sabo on behalf of farmers’ organisations.

