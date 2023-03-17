Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Two minor girls ran away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi outside Bathinda Central Jail, informed officials.

Child protection officer, Bathinda, Ravneet Kaur Sidhu said the minors were influenced by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on social media. Bishnoi is lodged at Bathinda jail. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minor girls, who were taking selfies outside the jail, were handed over to the district child protection department by the jail administration.

Child protection officer, Bathinda, Ravneet Kaur Sidhu said the girls were taking selfies outside Bathinda Central Jail and wanted to circulate them in their friend circles, adding that they had been influenced by Lawrence Bishnoi on social media.

“The minor girls reached Bathinda after lying at home about where they were headed. Both had spent a night at Bathinda railway station as well. After interrogating the girls, we learned that the purpose of taking selfies outside Bathinda Central Jail was to show them to their friends. They have all been influenced by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on social media. Bishnoi is lodged at Bathinda jail,” said Ravneet Kaur Sidhu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy superintendent of police Gurpreet Singh said the family members of the minor girls have been called, and both girls have been sent to Safi Centre after getting medically examined.

“The whole matter is being investigated. The family members of both the minor girls have been summoned. Both minors have been sent to Safi Centre after getting medically examined. If anything comes up in the probe, legal action will follow,” said Gurpreet Singh.

On November 23, last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Bishnoi in a case related to the alleged conspiracy to recruit youth to carry out terror strikes in Delhi and other parts of the country.