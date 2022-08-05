Bathinda town planner moves bail plea in Ludhiana brawl case

Following the bail application filed by municipal town planner (MTP) of Bathinda SS Bindra, the court has issued notice to police, asking them to produce details of the case before it. The next hearing of the case is on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bindra, along with his son Puneet Bindra, nephew Gurkirat Bindra, besides Pawan and Manoj -- managers of Baklavi restaurant on South City road -- has been facing attempt to murder charges for assaulting investment adviser Anirudh Garg, 35, of Rajguru Nagar, and his guests, including cricketer Karan Goel, on July 29 due to a dispute over bill.

Garg alleged that the police were under pressure from Bindra and they not making efforts to arrest him, while the accused was threatening him to withdraw his complaint.

Sarabha Nagar SHO Harpreet Singh, meanwhile, said they were not aware of the bail application moved by the accused as they have not received any information from the court regarding it.

He also added that the police were conducting raids for the arrest of the accused, who continue to be at large.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Sarabha Nagar police have booked Bindra, his son, nephew and their hotel staff under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC, and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. Videos of the brawl have also been widely circulated on social networking sites.