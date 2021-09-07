Battle Honour Day of 2 Sikh Regiment celebrated at Maharaja Ranjit Singh War Museum in Ludhiana

Remembering martyrs, serving and veteran soldiers for their courage on Battle Honour Day of 2 Sikh Regiment, state information commissioner (SIC) Lt Gen AK Sharma (retd) on Monday said the day was an opportunity to celebrate the historic day and reiterate the solidarity with the armed forces.

Paying floral tributes to the martyrs at Maharaja Ranjit Singh War Museum, the SIC said that every soldier had a commitment to sacrifice his life for the sake of nation and serving the country by donning a uniform was a matter of great pride and satisfaction for every individual.

Sharma said the country would be indebted forever to the soldiers as they laid their lives for the country.

Col (retd) Anup Singh Dharni who was part of the regiment and fought in the 1965 war and later captured Raja Picquet also paid tributes to the martyrs.

Battle Honour Day is celebrated to mark the day of victory. The regiment lost 40 men, including its commanding officer Lt Col NN Khanna. Col TS Kalra (retd), Col KK Verma (retd), deputy director Cdr BS Virk (retd) and others were present.