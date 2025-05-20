Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BBA student ends life at Mohali college’s hostel

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 20, 2025 10:34 AM IST

The body was moved to mortuary of the civil hospital in Kharar; the postmortem will be conducted on Tuesday after arrival of the deceased’s father.

A 19-year-old student at a college in Jhanjeri, Mohali, ended his life in his hostel room on Monday, police said.

The deceased, a second-year BBA student, who hailed from Jammu and Kashmir, was caught cheating during an exam earlier in the day, as per investigators. (HT Photo)
The deceased, a second-year BBA student, who hailed from Jammu and Kashmir, was caught cheating during an exam earlier in the day, as per investigators. (HT Photo)

The deceased, a second-year BBA student, who hailed from Jammu and Kashmir, was caught cheating during an exam earlier in the day, as per investigators.

Following this, hewent to his hostel room and took the extreme step. Kharar DSP Karan Singh Sandhu said the incident came to light when the student’s classmates went to check on him after the exam. Upon being alerted, police responded to the scene and recovered antidepressants from the room.

The body was moved to mortuary of the civil hospital in Kharar. The postmortem will be conducted on Tuesday after arrival of the deceased’s father.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / BBA student ends life at Mohali college’s hostel
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On