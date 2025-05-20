BBA student ends life at Mohali college’s hostel

A 19-year-old student at a college in Jhanjeri, Mohali, ended his life in his hostel room on Monday, police said. The deceased, a second-year BBA student, who hailed from Jammu and Kashmir, was caught cheating during an exam earlier in the day, as per investigators. (HT Photo)

Following this, hewent to his hostel room and took the extreme step. Kharar DSP Karan Singh Sandhu said the incident came to light when the student’s classmates went to check on him after the exam. Upon being alerted, police responded to the scene and recovered antidepressants from the room.

The body was moved to mortuary of the civil hospital in Kharar. The postmortem will be conducted on Tuesday after arrival of the deceased’s father.