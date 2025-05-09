Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BBMB chairman’s ‘detention’: Bittu demands FIR against Mann, Bains

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 09, 2025 08:30 AM IST

Bittu said that the chairman had gone to oversee the security of the dam, which he said was critical in the current situation as the dams are vulnerable and any damage could severely impact Punjab.

Union minister of state Ravneet Singh Bittu has called for the registration of an FIR against Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and education minister Harjot Singh Bains over the alleged illegal detention of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) chairman.

Union minister of state Ravneet Singh Bittu has called for the registration of an FIR against Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and education minister Harjot Singh Bains over the alleged illegal detention of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) chairman. (HT File)
Union minister of state Ravneet Singh Bittu has called for the registration of an FIR against Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and education minister Harjot Singh Bains over the alleged illegal detention of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) chairman. (HT File)

Bittu said that the chairman had gone to oversee the security of the dam, which he said was critical in the current situation as the dams are vulnerable and any damage could severely impact Punjab.

In his statement, Bittu slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership, urging the people of Ropar to disregard their political tactics. He questioned the actions of the Punjab ministers, asking how they could justify locking the BBMB chairman in his own guest house. “How can we stoop so low as to lock him inside his own guest house as the case continues to be heard in court,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / BBMB chairman’s ‘detention’: Bittu demands FIR against Mann, Bains
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On