BBMB chairman’s ‘detention’: Bittu demands FIR against Mann, Bains

Union minister of state Ravneet Singh Bittu has called for the registration of an FIR against Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and education minister Harjot Singh Bains over the alleged illegal detention of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) chairman.

Bittu said that the chairman had gone to oversee the security of the dam, which he said was critical in the current situation as the dams are vulnerable and any damage could severely impact Punjab.

In his statement, Bittu slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership, urging the people of Ropar to disregard their political tactics. He questioned the actions of the Punjab ministers, asking how they could justify locking the BBMB chairman in his own guest house. “How can we stoop so low as to lock him inside his own guest house as the case continues to be heard in court,” he said.