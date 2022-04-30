BCI stays election of Punjab AG’s son as BCPH chairman

: In a major embarrassment to Punjab advocate general, Anmol Rattan Sidhu, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has stayed election of his son, as chairman of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On April 25, BCPH had announced in a meeting that Suvir Sidhu, 32, son of Punjab AG, has been elected as the youngest chairman of BCPH.

It was further claimed that Ashok Singla, Ranvir Singh Dhaka, and Surinder Dutt Sharma were elected as co-chairmen and the BCPH also ratified nomination of Gurtej Singh Grewal as honorary secretary. These elections have also been stayed.

The BCPH is a statutory body that regulates entry into legal profession and has nearly 1 lakh members in the two states and Chandigarh.

The BCI acted on the plea of Vijender Ahlawat, former BCPH chairman, and five other members, who had petitioned against the April 25 resolution.

According to him, former chairman, Minderjit Yadav had resigned in March and following this, election was fixed by the advocate general, Haryana, Baldev Raj Mahajan, who was authorised for the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, due to some technical issues BCI stayed this process, about which Mahajan had informed all the executive body members. However, a section of BCPH members held a meeting on April 25 and elected Suvir, the son of Punjab AG, and three others on different posts.