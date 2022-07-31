BDPO in dock over financial irregularities in installation of streetlights in Sidhwan Bet

The rural development and panchayats department has suspended a block development panchayat officer (BDPO) after a departmental inquiry found him guilty of involvement in “financial irregularities” under a project to install street lights in 26 villages of Sidhwan Bet area.

The enquiry was marked based on a complaint submitted with the administration on June 16 by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in-charge of Dakha constituency, KNS Kang, in which he accused BPDO Satwinder Kang of approving excess expenditures even after higher authorities restrained him from doing so. It was further alleged that lights have also not been installed in many areas.

Kang said a grant of ₹65 lakh had been issued on December 20, 2021, for installation of street lights in 26 villages of Sidhwan Bet. On December 27, executive engineer of Sidhwan Bet area wrote to the department that each street light will cost ₹7,288. In its response on December 31, the department clearly mentioned that cost of each street light should not exceed ₹3,325.

On January 3,2022, a utilisation certificate signed by BDPO was sent to the government for release of payment after completion of the work. After they calculated, it to the fore that each light cost ₹7,288 . Bills for the lights were also received wherein sarpanches issued certificates that they have been installed.

But, it was found that a few certificates were signed by a panchayat member rather than of the sarpanch. When the sarpanches concerned were contacted, they said the lights hadn’t been installed, alleged Kang.

He added that on January 21, the BDPO had written to the chairman of the Panchayat Samiti in which he admitted that he got involved in corrupt practices amid political pressure. He had also written to the police to take action against the contractor.

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said the enquiry was marked to additional deputy commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal and action against Satwinder was taken on the basis of his report.