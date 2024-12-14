Menu Explore
Be catalyst of change in education sector: Punjab CM to Finland-trained teachers

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 14, 2024 08:50 AM IST

The CM called upon the teachers to groom the students of government schools well, thereby enabling them to be active partners in the socio-economic progress of the state

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday called upon the teachers, who recently returned from training in Finland, to be the harbingers of revolutionising the education system in the state.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (ANI)
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (ANI)

Mann, who met them at his official residence, said that these teachers, who were sent to Finland for a social cause and received world-class training, should become role models for students. He said the teachers have been bestowed the responsibility of giving a firm foundation for the country. The first batch of 72 government school teachers from Punjab had left for training in Finland in October.

The CM called upon the teachers to groom the students of government schools well, thereby enabling them to be active partners in the socio-economic progress of the state. He expressed hope that the students taught by these teachers will be able to compete well with their convent-educated peers. He envisioned that these teachers would share their expertise with the students and their colleagues to give much-needed impetus to the education sector.

He said that education forms the backbone of any society and in Punjab his government has been striving to continuously improve the education system, to ensure that every child, regardless of his or her background, gets access to high-quality learning. “Finland was chosen because it was globally renowned for having one of the most effective education systems. This training will further widen the horizon of the teachers by equipping them with state-of-the-art teaching practices, leadership skills and others,” he added.

Education minister Harjot Singh Bains announced that students will soon get to visit the prestigious Indian Institute of Science and Google Head Office. “This unique experience aims to inspire and educate students, providing them with valuable exposure to cutting-edge technology and innovation,” he added. School education department officials were also present.

