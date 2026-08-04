Be vigilant against challenges to Sikh traditions: Akal Takht

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Monday called upon the Sikh community to remain vigilant against attempts to question Sikh traditions and the sanctity of gurdwaras, while asserting that the ongoing Miri-Piri Khalsa March is a continuation of the historic Miri-Piri tradition established by Guru Hargobind Sahib.

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj

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His statement comes days after Baghapurana AAP MLA Amritpal Singh Sukhanand’s remarks describing the Miri-Piri Khalsa March as a “roadshow” invited sharp criticism from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Addressing devotees during the march that commenced from Akal Takht, Giani Gargaj said the Miri-Piri Khalsa March aims to spread the message of Gurmat, strengthen Sikh consciousness and inspire the younger generation to reconnect with Sikh heritage at a time when Punjab is facing challenges such as rising drug abuse, youth drifting away from their roots and increasing questions over Sikh institutions.

He said criticism of the initiative would not deter its mission and alleged that those questioning the propagation of Sikhism reflected the same mindset that had previously sought to undermine Sikh religious institutions. He urged the community to remain alert against any attempts to challenge the dignity of gurdwaras and Sikh traditions.

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{{^usCountry}} The march was welcomed by devotees in several villages and towns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The march was welcomed by devotees in several villages and towns. {{/usCountry}}

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Damdami Taksal questions shipping mode for saroops

Members of the Damdami Taksal accused the SGPC of disrespecting the Guru Granth Sahib by sending sacred saroops (scriptures) to Canada in a sea container. Led by Giani Tejbir Singh Khalsa and Parmjit Singh Akali, the members claimed that no Sikh accompanied the saroops during the journey, describing the mode of transportation as a serious act of disrespect. In a memorandum to the Akal Takht, they sought disciplinary action against those who authorised the shipment.

Meanwhile, SGPC secretary Balwinder Singh Kahlwan said no act of disrespect or negligence had occurred. “The saroops were sent only after a request from the Sikh Sangat and in accordance with the regulations framed by the Akal Takht Sahib in 2009 and a resolution of the SGPC executive committee,” he said.

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