Bed capacity in Nahan govt hospital to be increased to 110: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said the bed capacity in Government Hospital, Nahan, will be increased to 110 beds and 25 beds will be added to the Ayurveda Hospital, which will be used as a dedicated Covid care centre. Dr YS Parmar Government Medical College principal has been authorised to temporarily hire 50 nurses, four data-entry operators, 20 Class 4 employees, three lab technicians and 10 operation theatre assistants for Covid duty on outsource basis through an authorised service provider agency till June 30 to deal with Covid crisis, the CM said, while presiding over a meeting in Nahan to review the situation after a second wave of infections. The CM said the government will also ensure a smooth supply of essential logistics such as personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, face masks, sanitisers and oxygen, so that people are not inconvenienced. He said the government will also take over a few private hospitals in the district. He directed the district administration to increase the bed capacity by exploring possibilities to take over halls of Government Degree College, Nahan and Zila Parishad Bhawan at Nahan. He said this will enhance the bed capacity by 200 beds. Power minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary stressed the need for segregating panchayats into hypersensitive and sensitive based on the number of cases.