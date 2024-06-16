 Before blaming Haryana, Delhi should improve its water distribution system: Saini - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Before blaming Haryana, Delhi should improve its water distribution system: Saini

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jun 16, 2024 06:48 AM IST

Hitting out at Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Saini said that just like INDIA bloc, the party is spreading lies and is unable to manage the crisis

Targeting the Delhi government, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that before blaming Haryana, Delhi government should first improve its distribution system.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (HT File Photo)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (HT File Photo)

Saini was in Ambala city to chair a party’s review meeting.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Hitting out at Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Saini said that just like INDIA bloc, the party is spreading lies and is unable to manage the crisis.

“…We are giving water to them as per the agreement before the court. But the Delhi leaders are misleading people for political gains. They did not take concrete steps in the last 10 years to face this problem. They have failed in management and distribution of water in their state. Rather than fake slogans, they should tell people what they have done. They should also learn management like we are doing in the absence of adequate water,” he said.

The chief minister also remained critical of Congress and said that as the assembly elections are approaching, his party will bust the lies spread by the Opposition.

“They are spreading lies regarding the Constitution and reservation. The country is leading on a strong path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Holding the book, they claimed that the Constitution will end. No one can end the Constitution. They only disrespected the Constitution. Now, you will see how Congress will be wiped-out of the country soon,” he added.

Saini also questioned leader of Opposition and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and asked him to disclose how many jobs he gave to the youth during 10 years of his tenure.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Before blaming Haryana, Delhi should improve its water distribution system: Saini
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On