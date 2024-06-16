Before blaming Haryana, Delhi should improve its water distribution system: Saini

Targeting the Delhi government, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that before blaming Haryana, Delhi government should first improve its distribution system. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (HT File Photo)

Saini was in Ambala city to chair a party’s review meeting.

Hitting out at Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Saini said that just like INDIA bloc, the party is spreading lies and is unable to manage the crisis.

“…We are giving water to them as per the agreement before the court. But the Delhi leaders are misleading people for political gains. They did not take concrete steps in the last 10 years to face this problem. They have failed in management and distribution of water in their state. Rather than fake slogans, they should tell people what they have done. They should also learn management like we are doing in the absence of adequate water,” he said.

The chief minister also remained critical of Congress and said that as the assembly elections are approaching, his party will bust the lies spread by the Opposition.

“They are spreading lies regarding the Constitution and reservation. The country is leading on a strong path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Holding the book, they claimed that the Constitution will end. No one can end the Constitution. They only disrespected the Constitution. Now, you will see how Congress will be wiped-out of the country soon,” he added.

Saini also questioned leader of Opposition and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and asked him to disclose how many jobs he gave to the youth during 10 years of his tenure.