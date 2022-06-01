Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Beneficiaries apprised about central schemes via live telecast of PM’s address during Greeb Kalyan Sammelan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 01:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Hundreds of beneficiaries of centrally-sponsored schemes attended programmes organised at the district headquarters for live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address during the Greeb Kalyan Sammelan organised by the Union ministry of rural development.

The PM did not have any interaction with the beneficiaries from northern districts of the state. Officials of the district administrations and local MPs and MLAs also attended the programme.

In Karnal, the programme was held at Mangalsen Auditorium. Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia, addressing the gathering, said the common man has the right to development schemes of the government.

“They should take advantage of these schemes. Eligible people who have been deprived of the benefits should seek them,” he said.

He said the goal is to deliver 100% of the benefits of all schemes to eligible people. “But still, many people remain deprived of the schemes. For this, awareness campaigns are being conducted continuously,” he added.

Efforts are being made in Haryana to increase the income of families having an annual income of less than 1.80 lakh through the Parivar Pehchan Patra.

In Kaithal, minister of state for women and child development Kamlesh Dhanda attended the programme.

She said the association between the society and the government has done the work of writing a proud story of inspiring change.

The government has implemented many schemes and projects which are proving to be beneficial for socially and economically weaker sections of society, she added.

