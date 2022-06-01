Beneficiaries of GoI social welfare schemes felicitated in Chandigarh

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit felicitated the beneficiaries under various Government of India flagship schemes during a state-level event at the Tagore Theatre.

Schemes, benefits for which were handed out, included Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Poshan Abhiyaan, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojna, Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojna and PM Svanidhi Yojna.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking on the occasion, Purohit said “I ensure that every eligible beneficiary will avail all the benefits under the central schemes run in our city.”

Stressing on transparent governance, the administrator lauded the efforts of the UT administration for digitising all the citizen centric services, adding that all residents must work together in protecting the title of the City Beautiful.

Chandigarh is the first UT to introduce the One Nation Ration Card Scheme with integration of direct benefit transfer, under various flagship schemes of the Government of India.

During the event, the beneficiaries attended the interaction programme of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, virtually. Union minister of state for external affairs and culture Meenakshi Lekhi was the guest of honour with member of parliament Kirron Kher.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}