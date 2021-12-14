Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Beware of new online fraud of free mobile recharge: Ludhiana cops
Beware of new online fraud of free mobile recharge: Ludhiana cops

Recently, cyber cell alerted Ludhiana locals of phishing activity, where the fraudsters are sending a link people on WhatsApp claiming that government was providing three-month mobile recharge to celebrate record Covid vaccines in India
When people click on the link, fraudsters steal their personal information, including net banking passwords and later make transactions, the Ludhiana cops said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 02:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The cyber cell alerted locals about a new online fraud, which is doing the rounds on WhatsApp, and advised them against clicking on any link offering a free mobile phone recharge.

Officials said that the fraudsters are sending a link people on WhatsApp claiming that government was providing three-month mobile recharge to celebrate record Covid vaccines in India. “People are forwarding the message without verifying facts, which is compounding the problem.”

Inspector Pawan Kumar, in-charge, Cyber Cell Ludhiana said scammers send messages with malicious links via WhatsApp informing users that as India has achieved a 100-crore vaccination record, the government is providing a three-month recharge to every Indian to celebrate the achievement.

When people click on the link, fraudsters steal their personal information, including net banking passwords and later make transactions.

