BFUHS V-C row: IMA seeks dismissal of Punjab health minister

Amid the ongoing row over the incident wherein vice-chancellor (V-C) of Baba Farid University of Human Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, Dr Raj Bahadur was made to lie on ‘dirty’ bed by health minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra, the Indian Medical Council (IMA) Punjab on Sunday said that there might have been some ‘conspiracy’ behind the incident. The doctors’ body also demanded a public apology and dismissal of the minister from the cabinet.

IMA Punjab convened a state body meeting in its Ludhiana office on Sunday and questioned the purpose of the minister behind taking the V-C to the room, which was locked for some time, when he could have inspected the entire hospital.

The doctors’ body also warned the state government of ‘non-cooperation’ or a strike if no action is taken against the minister. It said that ministers and leaders should avoid getting into ‘cheap politics’ for publicity and rather work to upgrade the infrastructure at ground level.

IMA Punjab president Dr Paramjit Maan stated that the minister was not even aware of the protocols. “It is not necessary for a V-C to accompany ministers during inspection. We are of the view that V-C Dr Bahadur should have also objected when he was asked to lie on the dirty bed, but the behaviour of the minister is condemnable,” he added.

“The act has put a blot not only on the image of Dr Bahadur, but the entire medical fraternity. It has demoralised the doctor and other medical staff and they will now think twice before accompanying any minister for inspection. The incident can also be a conspiracy. It might be to remove the V-C from the post and this should also be inquired properly as the V-C was taken to the room which was locked for long,” he added.

“We demand that the minister should tender a public apology and chief minister Bhagwant Mann should dismiss the minister from the cabinet. We will chalk out an action plan after discussing the matter with the national body of IMA and other medical bodies in the state,” said Dr Maan, adding that the government cannot properly execute its flagship programme of ‘Mohalla Clinics’ by ‘demoralising’ the medical fraternity.

IMA national vice-president Dr Navjot Dahiya also slammed the 12 members of IMA, who are now legislators in the AAP government, for failing to raise their voice in favour of their fraternity.

The IMA members demanded that CM Mann should dismiss Jauramajra and replace him with a legislator belonging to the medical fraternity to improve the health sector.