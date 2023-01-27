Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal launch 400 more Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann along with AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched 400 more ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ in Punjab.

Addressing the gathering after dedicating the clinics during a function here on Friday, Mann, accompanied by Kejriwal, said these clinics will be offering 41 health packages with nearly 100 clinical tests free of cost to the people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The AAP government in Punjab had already started 100 clinics on the 75th Independence Day last year.

The Punjab chief minister said to date 10.26 lakh people had got free treatment from these clinics, operational since August. “As many as 1.24 lakh patients have undergone free clinical tests in these clinics,” Mann said.

Mann said that these clinics are acting as a cornerstone in the revamp of the healthcare system in Punjab. “It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that the Government of India (GoI) has also lauded this “path-breaking” initiative of the state government to deliver health services to people. Now with the opening of more than 400 Aam Aadmi Clinics, Punjab will script a new success story in the healthcare sector,” Mann said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the Delhi government had pioneered this pro-people initiative, which had immensely benefitted the people in the national capital. Bhagwant Mann said other states are now replicating this model to bring much-needed reforms in the education and health sectors.

The Punjab chief minister said the online data of every patient visiting these clinics will be maintained across the state. He said that this will help in data compilation for the formulation of a strategy to combat deadly diseases in the state.

Mann further said that the state government has started schools of eminence in the state, which will ensure the holistic development of the students studying in these government schools. He announced that DCs, ADCs, SDMs and tehsildars will visit the villages to redress the grievances of the people at regular intervals and resolve their issues. “‘Sarkar Tuhade Duar’ (government at your doorstep) will be the name of this programme. The AAP workers will go door to door to deliver old age pension,” Mann added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reiterating the state government’s commitment to open new vistas of employment for youth, Mann said that the state government has given 25,886 government jobs to the youth of the state in the last 10 months of its tenure.

Meanwhile, in his address, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the AAP government in Punjab will soon start doorstep delivery of many government services on the pattern of the Delhi model. “No person will have to visit the offices and stand in queues and give bribes. This process will also create thousands of new jobs in Punjab,” Kejriwal said.

“At last, I would like to make a request to the Punjabis all over the world. Wherever Punjabis go in the world, they boost the economy of that country. They earn a lot of money across the world. Now, the time has come to invest in Punjab. The Punjabi living in other parts of the world must not only invest in the industry, but they should also take responsibility for establishing one Mohalla clinic in villages and donate money for noble causes, including improving school conditions. If you give one penny, the government will spend 10 pennies,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BOX:

Man lodges protest, interrupt CM’s speech

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s speech was interrupted by a man who alleged “corruption” among the government officers.

The CM had just started his speech when the man among the limited audience stood up and raised his hand with a folder containing some papers.

Before the CM could say something, the man, who is said to be hailing from Ludhiana, shouted to draw his attention. He said, “Mukh Mantri Jee, it’s been 21 years since the corruption is prevailing here. Your officers take bribes. I have videos of the same. No one is hearing my grievances.”

As the cops, along with their senior officials, rushed toward the man, the CM asked the officials to bring him near the stage. There the AAP MP Raghav Chadha made him sit on the VIP chairs, and the CM assured him that he would not leave the venue without redressing his grievance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON