Bhagwant Mann slams BJP leaders for demanding governor’s rule in Punjab

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hit out at former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and six other former Congress leaders, who all are now in the BJP, for demanding the governor’s rule in Punjab.

Calling them “anti-Punjab”, Mann said that the leaders keep talking about the imposition of the governor’s rule in the state. (ANI Photo)

Calling them “anti-Punjab”, Mann said that they keep talking about the imposition of the governor’s rule in the state. “Amarinder Singh, Kewal Dhillon, Balbir Dhillon, Fatehjung Bajwa, Raj Kumar Verka, Gurpreet Kangar, Rana Sodhi (all Congressmen now in BJP) can often be seen near the governor’s house…They are talking about the governor’s rule…People of Punjab know they have always been anti-Punjab,” he tweeted.

The CM’s tweet came hours after some BJP leaders, including Fatehjung Bajwa demanded the governor’s rule in the wake of Ajnala violence and other law and order related problems in the state. Bajwa made the demand for the governor’s rule amid the ongoing tussle between the governor and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Purohit and Mann have been at loggerheads with the former questioning the state government or asking it for information on a number of issues, including drug menace, rampant illegal sand mining, appointments, etc. The ruling AAP has repeatedly accused him of acting at the behest of the BJP and playing politics.

