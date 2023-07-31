At 625.26 lakh units, Bhakra sets all-time high power generation record

On July 29, Bhakra Dam made a record all-time high generation of 625.26 lakh units in a single day as the water level in its reservoir touched 1,661 feet, just 19 feet below its capacity of 1,680 feet.

The water level in Bhakra has been rising one foot every day due to intermittent rainfall in the catchment areas of Sutlej and melting of glaciers. (ANI FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The water level in Bhakra has been rising one foot every day due to intermittent rainfall in the catchment areas of Sutlej and melting snow in the glaciers. The huge inflow is posing a challenge for the authorities to manage the huge stocks of water as the filing season will go on till September 20.

As per the protocols set by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) that deals with the operation and maintenance of the Bhakra and Pong dams, a level of 1,650 needs to be maintained by July 31 and 1,670 by August 15. According to BBMB officials, who didn’t wish to be named, it will be difficult to maintain the level mandated on August 15.

At 2 pm on Sunday, the inflow into the reservoir was recorded to be 27,899 cusecs lower than the outflow of 41,900 cusecs. The reversal of the trend with higher outflow, than the inflow for longer duration, according to the BBMB can help save the situation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to secretary Satish Singla during torrential rains earlier in July month, BBMB managed to absorb flood water that originated in Sutlej and Beas in its Bhakra and Pong Dams, respectively, thereby, significantly reducing the fury of floods in the states of Punjab and Haryana. “Now, when the flood waters in the downstream areas have receded, BBMB has started controlled discharge of water from its dam penstocks, which has led to record production of electricity,” he said,

A BBMB official, who didn’t wish to be named, ruled out the possibility of opening floodgates as the rainfall in the catchment area of Sutlej has receded. “In the past, we have taken water levels to 1,690 feet, but it is a riskier proposition,” the above-quoted officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official further said that the board will hold a technical committee meeting with the partner states in the upcoming week to analyse the flood situation.

It is learnt that due to heavy inflow in Sutlej downstream, the Punjab irrigation department is now allowing BBMB to release additional water. During heavy rains in the past few weeks, Sutlej had breached embankments at many places with a 950 feet breach in Dhussi bundh in Jalandhar taking authorities days to plug.

Officials in BBMB said that so far things seem to be under control, however in case of heavy rainfall in the catchment area, “it will be difficult for us to hold outflow.”

Meanwhile, the water levels in Pong Dam (over Beas) are also rising considerably. On Sunday, the water level touched 1375.83 feet, 14.17 feet below the top filing level of 1,390 feet. The level in the reservoir is rising, even though 31,516 cusecs of water is being released from the floodgates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON