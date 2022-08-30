Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled

Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau (VB) officials.

The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service.

The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours. The main entrance was heavily barricaded, while the entry point from gate no 3 also remained locked from the inside — leaving scores of litigants unable to undertake important tasks at the court from 3 pm onwards.

Visitors complain of harassment

The visitors, meanwhile, complained that they were being subjected to harassment, with Jasjit Singh, a resident of Dakha, saying, “I and my friend are witnesses in a case, we need to sign on an important document today, the hearing is at 3.30 pm, our relatives are already inside, but we are not being let to go in.”

Advocate Vikas Sharma said the single hearing had single-handedly pushed the complex into chaos.

Highlighting the confusion, Krishan Mehra, a resident of Jagraon, said, “My lawyer was able to enter from the barricaded gate. He sent me to gate no 3, it has been locked from the inside. It is my first time in the complex and I’m at a loss of answers here.”

Surinder Singh, an elderly resident of Gujjarwal, said there were no sitting arrangements for the senior citizens, adding, “I have been standing here for the last two hours. I need to meet the reader, it is not possible for me to come again tomorrow, because I am weak and suffer from age related ailments.”

Several visitors who had stepped out for lunch after waiting for their turn since the morning were also barred from reentering after 3 pm.

Imtiaz Khan, a resident of Janakpuri, said, “We came here to get bail for my brother, we were sitting inside since morning, we just came out to have food, we are waiting for an hour for police to open the gates.”

Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma, when contacted, said strict security arrangements were made to avoid chaos. He cited the sheer number of supporters who stepped out in the wake of Ashu’s hearing warranted the heightened security.

“Restrictions were imposed as we had to protocol and avoid chaos and congestion in the courtroom which disrupts the smooth flow of proceedings in a case. Due to the large number of people thronging to witness the case, the police were instructed to make the necessary arrangements,” he added.

