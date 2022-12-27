Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to address rally at Panipat on Jan 6

: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Panipat on January 6 during his second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana.

The yatra will enter Haryana from Uttar Pradesh on January 5 and lakhs of people from the state are likely to attend the Congress rally at Panipat, said party’s Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda during his visit to Karnal, Panipat and Kurukshetra to review the arrangements on Tuesday.

He said that the yatra’s first round in the state got massive response and now the people of Haryana are very excited to welcome Rahul Gandhi in the state on January 5.

On January 7 and 8, yatra will be in Karnal, the constituency of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and on January 9 and 10, it will cover Kurukshetra and Ambala districts, before entering Punjab on January 11 from the Shambhu border.

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Udai Bhan Singh said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting mass support across the country and the BJP is worried about its popularity and support.