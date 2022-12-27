Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to address rally at Panipat on Jan 6

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to address rally at Panipat on Jan 6

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 27, 2022 08:06 PM IST

The yatra will enter Haryana from Uttar Pradesh on January 5 and lakhs of people from the state are likely to attend the Congress rally at Panipat

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to address rally at Panipat on Jan 6 (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Panipat on January 6 during his second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana.

The yatra will enter Haryana from Uttar Pradesh on January 5 and lakhs of people from the state are likely to attend the Congress rally at Panipat, said party’s Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda during his visit to Karnal, Panipat and Kurukshetra to review the arrangements on Tuesday.

He said that the yatra’s first round in the state got massive response and now the people of Haryana are very excited to welcome Rahul Gandhi in the state on January 5.

On January 7 and 8, yatra will be in Karnal, the constituency of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and on January 9 and 10, it will cover Kurukshetra and Ambala districts, before entering Punjab on January 11 from the Shambhu border.

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Udai Bhan Singh said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting mass support across the country and the BJP is worried about its popularity and support.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP