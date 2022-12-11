Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter J&K in third week of Jan, to last for 8 days

JAMMU AICC in charge of J&K affairs and member of the Rajya Sabha, Rajni Patil on Saturday appealed to all “like-minded” forces, groups and individuals to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra which, she said, “is above politics and meant to unite hearts”.

Addressing media persons here this evening, she said senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is going to spend eight days during the concluding phase of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Jammu and Kashmir. “Rahul ji is leading this Yatra for uniting the people and strengthening the message of unity in diversity besides understanding the problems, sufferings and aspirations of different sections of the society. Post-independence, this is the unique and historical initiative of the Congress party,” she said.

“It is not a political Yatra but for a social cause. The nation today is grappling with inflation and unemployment besides communal politics by BJP,” she said and added that Rahul Gandhi had embarked upon it from Kanyakumari, and the Yatra will culminate in Kashmir.

