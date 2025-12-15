Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana: Saini releases 380 cr for bajra farmers

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said the state government on Sunday released ₹380 crore for bajra-producing farmers under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said the state government on Sunday released ₹ 380 crore for bajra-producing farmers under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana. (PTI File)

Stating that prosperity in the state is not possible without the prosperity of farmers, the chief minister said that farmers’ welfare remains the top priority of the government.

Addressing office-bearers of the Kisan Morcha at his official residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, here on Sunday, Saini said that farmers are provided subsidies on agricultural machinery from sowing to harvesting and that in case crops are damaged due to natural calamities, provisions for compensation and crop insurance are in place.

Under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana for vegetables and fruits, protected prices have been fixed for 21 horticulture crops, and more than 30,000 farmers have been provided ₹136.66 crore as price compensation. Bajra was also included under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana from the kharif season 2021, and so far, farmers have been given more than ₹1,600 crore as bajra price compensation.

Among others also present on this occasion were BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli, and state general secretary (organisation) Phanindranath Sharma.

The chief minister urged the office-bearers of the kisan morcha to motivate farmers across the state to adopt micro-irrigation, stating that it would not only conserve water but also reduce cultivation costs for farmers.

Saini said that all 24 crops of farmers are now being procured at Minimum Support Price (MSP). He said that the government stands firmly with farmers during times of disaster and, over the past 11 years, ₹15,728 crore has been disbursed as compensation for crop damage.

He said that for crop losses due to natural calamities during the Kharif season 2025, compensation amounting to more than ₹116.51 crore has been released to 53,821 farmers.

He added that the government has increased the sugarcane price to ₹415 per quintal, which is the highest in the country.

Saini said that 108 mandis in the state have been connected to the e-NAM portal for online sale of crops.

He said under the natural farming scheme, verification of 19,723 farmers has been completed for adopting natural farming over 31,873 acres. Under this scheme, assistance of ₹75 lakh has been provided to 2,500 farmers at the rate of four drums per farmer, and ₹1.30 crore has been transferred directly to farmers’ bank accounts as subsidy for the purchase of 523 indigenous cows.

The chief minister said that under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, ₹7,233 crore has been deposited into the bank accounts of 20.18 lakh eligible small and marginal farmers at the rate of ₹6,000 per year. He added that under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, more than 33.51 lakh farmers have so far received ₹9,127 crore as insurance claims.

Saini said that farmers are being provided subsidies ranging from ₹9,800 to ₹22,750 per biogas plant, while Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe farmers are given subsidies ranging from ₹17,000 to ₹29,250 per plant. Scheduled Caste farmers are provided 50% subsidy on battery-operated spray pumps, and farmers are given 75% subsidy for installing solar pumps.

The chief minister said in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Per Drop – More Crop”, the Haryana government is providing 85% subsidy on micro-irrigation systems to promote water conservation.

Saini appealed to the office-bearers of the kisan morcha to ensure that the farmer-friendly schemes of the state government reach every farmer so that they can avail maximum benefits and increase their income.