Bhiwani schoolteacher death case: Victim’s father issues 21-day ultimatum to CBI, threatens indefinite hunger strike

Expressing dissatisfaction over the ongoing investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the murder case of a 19-year-old schoolteacher who was found dead with her throat slit in Bhiwani in August last year, the victim’s father on Sunday announced he will begin an indefinite strike outside the Bhiwani Mini-Secretariat from June 29 if justice is not delivered within 21 days.

People in the know said the move is being viewed as a pressure tactic, as the CBI is expected to submit its status report before the Panchkula court on June 9. (HT Photo)

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The decision was made during a Khap Mahapanchayat convened in Dhani Laxman in Bhiwani, the native village of the deceased. The body of the victim, Manisha, who went missing on August 11, 2025, was found two days later with her throat slit in a field near Singhani village in Bhiwani.

Following which, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini ordered the transfer of the then-Bhiwani SP, suspended five policemen over their handling of the case, and subsequently handed the investigation over to the CBI on August 20.

When the victim’s body was found, her family alleged murder. Although the investigation was transferred to the CBI, the family has expressed dissatisfaction with its progress, alleging that since taking over the case nine months ago, the agency has not disclosed any details regarding the accused.

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{{^usCountry}} While addressing the Mahapanchayat, the victim’s father, Sanjay, said, “I will sit on an indefinite hunger strike in front of the DC office to get justice for my daughter.” The Sangharsh Samiti, formed to lead the agitation, has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the authorities. Committee members made it clear that if they fail to secure justice within the given time, they will launch a hunger strike outside the DC office starting June 29. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While addressing the Mahapanchayat, the victim’s father, Sanjay, said, “I will sit on an indefinite hunger strike in front of the DC office to get justice for my daughter.” The Sangharsh Samiti, formed to lead the agitation, has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the authorities. Committee members made it clear that if they fail to secure justice within the given time, they will launch a hunger strike outside the DC office starting June 29. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking at the gathering, Sangharsh Samiti committee member Mewa Singh Arya said, “We must take a pledge to consider Manisha as our own daughter and ensure justice for her. We have been fighting this battle through constitutional means from the very beginning.”

People in the know said the move is being viewed as a pressure tactic, as the CBI is expected to submit its status report before the Panchkula court on June 9.

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